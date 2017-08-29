For 'Will & Grace' Revival, A Beloved Guest Star Returns

We were bummed to learn that Karen Walker's fabulous maid, Rosario Salazar (Shelley Morrison) wouldn't be returning for the Will & Grace revival.

And then it struck us: Who's gonna keep Karen in line?

Well, honey, we have our answer!

Karen's arch nemesis, Lorraine Finster, hilariously played by Minnie Driver, is definitely coming back for future episodes!

From TV Line: