For 'Will & Grace' Revival, A Beloved Guest Star Returns
We were bummed to learn that Karen Walker's fabulous maid, Rosario Salazar (Shelley Morrison) wouldn't be returning for the Will & Grace revival.
And then it struck us: Who's gonna keep Karen in line?
Well, honey, we have our answer!
Karen's arch nemesis, Lorraine Finster, hilariously played by Minnie Driver, is definitely coming back for future episodes!
From TV Line:
TVLine has learned exclusively that Minnie Driver — who made six appearances as Karen’s acid-tongued nemesis-turned-stepdaughter Lorraine Finster during the NBC sitcom’s original eight-season run — will reprise her role in the Peacock net’s forthcoming 16-episode revival. Driver is slated to guest-star in one episode, production of which begins this week.
Lorraine was introduced in Season 5 as the mistress of Karen’s never-seen hubby Stanley Walker. After divorcing Stanley, Karen exacted revenge on Lorraine by bedding — and ultimately marrying — her father Lyle Finster (John Clease).
Add new comment