'Will & Grace' Revival Ordered According To Leslie Jordan

2017 appears to be looking up!

According to TVLine we're getting that Will & Grace revival on NBC! TVLine reports:

In a recent interview with radio station KPBS, Leslie Jordan — who won an Emmy for his role as Beverly Leslie — came forth and insisted that NBC has already commissioned a 10-episode follow-up to begin shooting next summer. “It’s back,” Jordan said. “Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

NBC hasn't officially commented yet, but this is reason enough for us to pop the champagne this New Year's Eve!

Are you looking forward to the return of Will & Grace?