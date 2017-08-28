The 'Will & Grace' Revival: On Set, And Behind The Scenes





The Today show went behind the scenes with the cast of Will & Grace to talk about the show's eagerly anticipated revival.

Natalie Morales spoke to Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, about the experience of revisiting their respective characters, 11 years after the show's original series finale.

Said McCormack:

“When we came to work, we were like children in a kindergarten class that got along, and that just came back instantly."

Added Hayes:

“It just feels like we took a tiny hiatus."

With regard to story, McCormack and Messing revealed that the series revival will pick up with Will & Grace having divorced their respective husbands, Vince (Bobby Cavanale) and Leo (Harry Connick Jr.).

Speaking to the experience of working on the groundbreaking series, Hayes said:

“These characters, as well as they are written, are just speaking their truth. “To me, being gay, I’m around gay people everyday, so it wasn’t so newsworthy that there were gay characters on television, I understand why. It’s been my normal life, so we’re just sharing that part of our lives with you.”

Mullally chimed in, explaining that sexuality is but one dimension of the show's characters.

“They have careers, they have hopes and dreams, they’re gay, and they go to the grocery store, that’s how it is in real life."

“But they go to a gay grocery store,” noted McCormack.

“That’s true, they buy gay groceries,” Mullally said.

Watch for a behind the scenes tour of the Will & Grace set:

The cast is clearly thrilled to be reunited.

Speaking to whether or not the actors would be interested in more than the announced two seasons of the show's revivial, McCorcmack said:

“These writers are so good. If they’ve got the stories, then yeah [I’m sticking around]!”

Mullally added:

“I’d still be doing it from the first time around. “So yeah, I’m in!”

