'Will & Grace' Tease Reunion With First Official New Cast Photo!!
Instinct Staff | May 5, 2017
We squealed out loud when we saw this post, shared by Sean Hayes:
Back in January, Sean Hayes confirmed news of the beloved show's revival.
He wrote:
It is with great excitement that I can confirm and OFFICIALLY announce here today that “Will & Grace” is coming back for a 10-episode limited run on @NBC during the 2017/18 season. Bring out the sweater vests!!! Check out this official announcement trailer and the official Press Release which was issued by @NBC today at The TCA (Television Critics Association).
Then last month, we got the fabulous news that NBC had ordered an additional two episodes of the show!
We can't wait!!!
