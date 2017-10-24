Will & Grace's Karen Walker Gives Great Advice in "Just the Tips"

We can't get enough of how amazing Will & Grace has been this season, as four episodes in and we are feeling right back at home with our lovable foursome.

Of course, one of the funniest (if not funniest) character on the show is Karen Walker, brilliantly played by 2-time Emmy winner Megan Mullaly. In a digital exclusive, Karen herself is doing a "court ordered" series called "Just the Tips" where she gives advice in only a way she truly can.

This time around, it's "DIY meets DUI" where she explains how to break up those pesky employee unions the rich person way. Cheers.