Will Jude Law's Young "Dumbledore" Be Gay In 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel?

With the news that Jude Law will be taking on the role of young Dumbledore in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, speculation abounds as to whether the character will be openly. Rowling previously revealed that the beloved Harry Potter series character was gay back in 2007.

Asked whether Dumbledore would be gay in the Fantastic Beasts series, Rowling previously stated:

“Well, I’m very comfortable with the question,” Rowling said to reporters when asked about a gay Dumbledore. “I would like to say because this is obviously a five-part story, there’s lots to unpack in that relationship.” “You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man,” Rowling added. “We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned,” she said taking a beat, “watch this space.”

According to BBC:

Rowling also revealed that when he was young, Dumbledore had been smitten with rival Gellert Grindelwald, who he beat in a duel. Dumbledore was "horribly, terribly let down" she said, and his love for Grindelwald was his "great tragedy". We already know Johnny Depp will play Grindelwald in the movie, so many fans are hoping to see Depp and Law in an on-screen romance.

Think we'll see Dumbledore and Grindelwald's gay romance play out via Law and Depp in the Fantastic Beasts films?

