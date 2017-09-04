Will The Last Jedi See its First Ever LGBT Character?

The Star Wars movie franchise has been one of the most popular and profitable (if not both) in movie history. Over the past forty years, we have seen George Lucas and company make film after film while bringing in new waves of fans as time as gone by. Given how forward we have come now in 2017 with the acceptance of LGBT, you have to wonder if he would ever introduce a character of sorts that would reflect our community. Well, its not confirmed, but we may have one in his new movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Per a source, the character in question would be Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, played by Laura Dern. Claudia Gray's novel, which is set before A New Hope, sees an exchange between Holdo (played by Laura Dern in the upcoming movie) and Princess Leia Organa in which they speak about who they find attractive.

"It's just humanoid males for me," says Leia, to which Holdo responds: "Really? That feels so limiting."

It sort of suggests that Holdo has an attraction to more than just men, indicating that this franchise has its first LGBT character. Yay!

Of course, we don't know anything further besides what's written in the book, but it would sure be a big step forward for our community to be included in what will most likely be the biggest movie this holiday season. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to be released on December 15th.

Do you think its time that Star Wars introduced an LGBT character?