Will Oprah Winfrey Actually be Running for President in 2020?

For nearly thirty years now, Oprah Winfrey has dodged any reports or rumors that she would make some sort of political run. She has denied this on her incredibly successful talk show that ran for 25 years, but things may be changing as of recent. A tweet that went out on her official Twitter the other night is making many, many people curious to see if she will throw her name into the Presidential hat in 2020.

An article that was written on September 27th by John Podhoretz of The New York Post has this simple heading: Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah. The article discusses a segment on 60 Minutes, where a panel of Michigan voters spent 20 minutes discussing their political differences. Who was the moderator in this? Oprah herself.

When asked how Donald Trump is doing as president, answers range from “every day I love him more and more” to “he’s a horrible president.” pic.twitter.com/UzY6tRGIJP — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 25, 2017

John says about her time as moderator: "Listening, asking, speaking without judgment, trying to find common ground — it was a superb performance by Oprah, and I use the word “performance” advisedly. She was dazzling in exactly the way that Oprah could always be dazzling, finding a tone appropriate for the moment without being heavy-handed."

He basically furthers his point in saying that if there is anyone that can go up against Donald Trump in 2020, it is her. For a multitude of reasons.

"If any figure in the United States bears watching over the next couple of years as our political culture continues the radical transformation that led to the election of Donald Trump, it’s Oprah. I believe she’s uniquely positioned, should she wish to commit herself, to seek the Democratic nomination for president and challenge Trump in 2020."

@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017

After his article went up, she tweeted the above. Was this simply just her saying thank you for the nice article, or something so much more?

Oprah has had a history of supporting LGBTQ on and off her show. She has featured many prominent figures in our community, including Janet Mock, RuPaul, Nate Berkus and many more to give them a platform where it becomes a conversation and not an insult fest about the person's sexuality. She isn't totally perfect when it comes to LGBTQ though, but at the same time, is anyone worse than Donald Trump in this situation? I don't think so.

If the rumors are true, and she runs, would she get your vote?