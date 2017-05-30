Will Thailand Become The Second Asian Country To Legalize Marriage Equality?

Last week, Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage. Some were surprised that Thailand wasn’t the first, but it might be on its way to second place.

In fact, the Ministry of Justice has announced that they want to press forward with a bill that will work on protecting LGBTQ rights in the country.

Thailand is known as being the most queer friendly country in Asia. LGBTQ life is largely accepted, though there are haters wherever you go on this planet. But, you can find queer characters on tv screens, and Thailand even has its own culture concerning transgender people.

In Thailand, gender fluid & trans people are considered a third gender called katoey or “ladyboys.”

Though Thailand is so progressive in its outward appearance, when you take a closer look you’ll see that there are still issues concerning LGBTQ life and rights in the country.

Katoey people are often turned into comedic relief in tv shows or made into the outrageous talk show hosts in a (barely) veiled way of showing their “otherness.”

In addition, Thailand still is remarkably behind on creating legal protections for LGBTQ people.

For instance, gay partners cannot retrieve their late partner’s bodies from the hospital and the assets of the late person are lost to them. Plus, other rights that most straight couples get, like health coverage and reduced taxes, aren’t an option for gay couples.

As for protections from discrimination, there are none.

The Bangkok Post reports:

The World Bank Group and government recently conducted a survey on 3,500 people who work in Bangkok, including 2,302 who identify as LGBTI. It found that over 50% of LGBTI respondents had been refused jobs because of their sexuality, and 40% of those who are transgender had faced harassment or ridicule at work due to their sexual preference. Some 24% of lesbians and gay men were told not to show or mention being LGBTI at work, the survey found. Meanwhile, among LGBTI people, lesbians experienced significantly more discrimination. If the proposed bill is passed it will be the first legislation in favour of gay rights in Thailand. It would also make the kingdom the first nation in Southeast Asia where gay couples are recognized in the eye of law.

But, all of this might change soon.

The Ministry of Justice announced on May 24th, the same day Taiwan legalized gay marriage, that it would work on a bill for gay rights that’s been stalled since 2013.

This came after a Change.org campaign which raised 60,000 signatures to get the ministry to bring the bill out of limbo.

If passed, the bill will allow for same-sex marriage rights, and equal benefits for LGBTQ people/couples.

The Bangkok Post reports that, “Pitikan Sithidej, director-general of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department at the Justice Ministry, said he received the petition to set the wheels in motion again on May 17 and will push for getting the bill approved at the earliest possible date.”

Taiwan may have beat them to the punch, but Thailand's still fighting for marriage equality.

h/t: Bangkok Post