Woman Gets Burned To A Crisp By Campbell's Soup Over Her FB Post.

It seems that not all One Million Moms don't watch television at the same pace. Either that or they like to dive back to old unsuccessful campaigns.

A story we ran back in October of 2015, Campbell's Soup Releases Ad Starring Gay Dads! has come back to life as Campbell has increased its broadcasting of the Darth Vader dads, bringing it to the attention of One Million Moms as well as some conservatives out there.

Let's start with Karen the Konservative. Unfortunately her narrow mind was might not have been able to survive the severe burn that the Campbell's ForHelp responder served her.

Sorry Karen. That had to hurt.

But Karen's response, although more than a year and a half late are timely if paired with the One Million Moms' response in early April.

A homosexual "married" couple is featured prominently with a young boy (their son) in the new Campbell's Soup advertisement. Campbell's #RealRealLife campaign aims to change the face of the American family. It starts off with the first man feeding soup to the little boy and in a "Star Wars" Darth Vader voice says, "Luke, I am your father." Then the other man enters the scene and says, "No, Luke, I am your father." How confusing for this little boy and for all children viewing this commercial. Obviously, Campbell's is sending the message that homosexual men are raising children, whom they wouldn't have if a woman wasn't involved, and they are ok with it. Campbell's Soup is glorifying this unnatural marriage. One Million Moms believes family is based on love, but this does not justify normalizing sin. 1MM does not agree with the need for Campbell's to support same sex marriages or couples. Companies should advertise the quality of their products. It is no longer about the product but about their cause. They should not be highlighting who is attracted to whom or who sleeps with whom. This is a marketing decision Campbell's will regret. This gay-inclusive commercial is attempting to desensitize viewers. There is concern about the way this ad is pushing the LGBT agenda, but an even greater concern is the way that they are attempting to redefine "family" and "real marriage." - onemillionmoms.com (April 5, 2017)

Unnatural? Ugh. What may be unnatural is that the Married Campbell's Soup Ad Gay Dads Landed HBO Series Roles!!!

Best of luck boys. And sorry Karen and One Million Moms. We're going show that commercial again.

