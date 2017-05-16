Woman's Anti-Gay Tirade Over Television Show Cancellation Gets Her Fired
Debbie Massey's anti-LGBT tirade over the cancellation of her favorite television show, Tim Allen's Last Man Standing, went viral and now she's out of a job. Massey served as the executive director of the Madison Rivergate Chamber of Commerce.
The Madison Rivergate Chamber of Commerce executive director resigned Monday after a whirlwind of controversy from an anti-LGBT Facebook post she made last week.
Debbie Odom Massey resigned her post shortly after the chamber's board of directors voted to request her resignation.
The Chamber is taking steps to further engage the LGBT business community.
Accepting her resignation, the chamber plans to take several steps to reach out to LGBT businesses and encourage diversity. The board's members will soon begin diversity training, and a new policy related to social media posts will be implemented, according to a news release announcing Massey's resignation.
The executive director job was a paid position and Massey did not respond to The Tennessean's request for comment.
The ignorant still believe that being gay is like a cult.. it's a choice .. it's the moral decline of society .. it's all centered around deviant porn and disgusting sex having nothing to do with love or commitment or "normal relationships" .. it's angry bitter gay gang members trying to ruin society by demanding "special treatment" everywhere they go .. it's sad loners and jail rape pedophiles .. old men preying on boys .. it's an affront to any religious belief .. a slap directly in the face of God .. it's the same old tired ignorant fearful extremists mostly .. I think a majority of society finally admits (even though they may hate it) that gay people are actually pretty regular .. after all .. with how many people come out every year .. there's so many "good normal" families who have some gay relatives , sons or daughters .. it's getting harder and harder to pigeon hole an entire community based on a 70s drug addicted , party and promiscuous stereotype ..
