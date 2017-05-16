Woman's Anti-Gay Tirade Over Television Show Cancellation Gets Her Fired

Debbie Massey's anti-LGBT tirade over the cancellation of her favorite television show, Tim Allen's Last Man Standing, went viral and now she's out of a job. Massey served as the executive director of the Madison Rivergate Chamber of Commerce.

The Tennessean reports:

The Madison Rivergate Chamber of Commerce executive director resigned Monday after a whirlwind of controversy from an anti-LGBT Facebook post she made last week. Debbie Odom Massey resigned her post shortly after the chamber's board of directors voted to request her resignation.

The Chamber is taking steps to further engage the LGBT business community.

Accepting her resignation, the chamber plans to take several steps to reach out to LGBT businesses and encourage diversity. The board's members will soon begin diversity training, and a new policy related to social media posts will be implemented, according to a news release announcing Massey's resignation.

The executive director job was a paid position and Massey did not respond to The Tennessean's request for comment.

(H/T: Queerty)