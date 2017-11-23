The Wonderfully Positive Progress of Same-Sex Marriage Around the World

With the recent & very exciting news that the people of Australia voted yes for same-sex marriage, it's important for the LGBTQ community and its supporters to truly see how far we have come in this epic battle for our legal rights.

Over 25 countries have legalized same-sex marriage so far, with Australia hopefully being the next one on that list. This includes The United States, Columbia, Malta, Argentina and so much more, with the list hopefully expanding over the next year. So how did we get here for each of these countries to legalize gay marriage and give us our rights?

Carvaka Sex Toys created a timeline video on YouTube that harts the progress of same-sex marriage around the globe, with a bunch of interesting information from each country that has legalized it. If there is one thing to be thankful for on a day like today, it's that we have come a long way and will continue to fight.

Check out the video below.