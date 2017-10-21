The World Health Organization Named Anti-Gay Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe A "Goodwill Ambassador"

The World Health Organization’s director general just appointed a deeply hateful man as “Goodwill Ambassador” in a move that’s so ironic it’s nauseating.

Tedros Adhanom made the announcement this past Wednesday, October 18 that Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe would be given the title.

In his speech he said, “Today I am honored to announce that President Mugabe has agreed to serve as a goodwill ambassador on NCDs [non-communicable diseases] for Africa to influence his peers in his region to prioritize NCDs.”

They later clarified through twitter that, “Zimbabwe established a levy fund for NCDs, an innovative domestic resource mobilization approach that other countries can learn from.”

But who is Robert Mugabe?

Robert Mugabe has been ruling over Zimbabwe as it’s president since 1987 and has used his position to spread hate speech concerning gay people constantly.

As Gay Star News recounts:

As you can imagine, there are several people who do not approve of the WHO’s decision on making Mugabe the “goodwill ambassador.”

Senior WHO staff dumbfounded. Greatly concerned about the effects this decision will have on our credibility and funding. https://t.co/k0zgzGOst1 — Anthony Costello (@globalhlthtwit) October 20, 2017

WHO DG stands for Director-General, not Dictator-General. Tedros, my friend, retract your decision, consult with colleagues, and rethink. — richard horton (@richardhorton1) October 21, 2017