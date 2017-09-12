World Looks To Apple For New iPhone, Tim Cook Uses Attention To Promote Same-Sex Marriage In Australia

With a highly anticipated series of new iPhones to be announced today, Apple is on the minds of millions of people around the world.

And knowing that, CEO Tim Cook has cleverly seized the opportunity to remind customers that he and the Cupertino, California based company are ardent supporters of marriage equality.

Cook signs off a statement that reads:

“We support marriage equality and believe all Australians deserve the freedom to marry the person they love, and to have their relationships recognised with the same dignity and legal protections as their neighbours, friends, and family.

Coincidentally, it is around this time that 16 million Australians will begin to receive postal ballots, in which they will respond to the question, “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?”

