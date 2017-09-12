World Looks To Apple For New iPhone, Tim Cook Uses Attention To Promote Same-Sex Marriage In Australia
With a highly anticipated series of new iPhones to be announced today, Apple is on the minds of millions of people around the world.
And knowing that, CEO Tim Cook has cleverly seized the opportunity to remind customers that he and the Cupertino, California based company are ardent supporters of marriage equality.
Cook signs off a statement that reads:
“We support marriage equality and believe all Australians deserve the freedom to marry the person they love, and to have their relationships recognised with the same dignity and legal protections as their neighbours, friends, and family.
Coincidentally, it is around this time that 16 million Australians will begin to receive postal ballots, in which they will respond to the question, “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?”
More from news.com.au:
Apple’s advocacy on the Australian debate followed a June 2015 statement by Mr Cook, who called the US Supreme Court’s decision that same-sex marriage was guaranteed in the US Constitution “a momentous step forward for equality and fundamental human rights”.
Mr Cook, who became Apple chief executive in 2011 when Steve Jobs stepped down, publicly spoke about his sexual orientation in 2014, saying he “needed to do something” to end discrimination.
“I don’t consider myself an activist, but I realise how much I’ve benefited from the sacrifice of others,” Mr Cook wrote in a Bloomberg essay.
“So if hearing that the CEO of Apple is gay can help someone struggling to come to terms with who he or she is, or bring comfort to anyone who feels alone, or inspire people to insist on their equality, then it’s worth the trade-off with my own privacy.”
