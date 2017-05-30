World Number One Tennis Player Andy Murray Hits Back At Margaret Court's Anti-Gay Comments
Instinct Staff | May 30, 2017
Andy Murray, the number one ranked men's tennis player in the world, has responded to 24 time Grand Slam champion Margaret Court's anti-gay comments.
Murray tells The Sun:
“I don’t see why anyone has a problem with two people who love each other getting married.
You know, if it’s two men, two women, that’s great. I don’t see why it should matter. It’s not anyone else’s business.
Everyone should have, in my opinion, the same rights.”
Game. Set. Match.
(H/T: Queerty)
