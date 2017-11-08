World Of Wonder Introduces Streaming Service: WOW Presents Plus

World Of Wonder, the production company behind the Emmy nominated RuPaul's Drag Race and Million Dollar Listing has launched it's own streaming service: WOW Presents Plus.

The ad free subscription will use content from it's company’s library of films, TV shows and live events, as well as producing new content, and while still focusing on LGBT content. It will make some of it's popular YouTube Shows available as well including "RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “Fashion Photo RuView,” and “Lemme Pick You Up."

RuPaul's Drag Race is owned by Viacom and will not be included.

Subscription prices are $3.99 a month or $39.99 for a year, with a free 30-day trial for new members.. It is avaialable on iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Roku.

Here is a list of the original programming and a description of each:

Bobbin’​ ​Around​ ​with​ ​Bob​ ​the​ ​Drag​ ​Queen

Since winning season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen has been

traveling the world with her bubbly assistant Luis. WOW Presents Plus brings you

on their adventures, from where to find the spiciest meat in Brazil to how to find

the hottest trade in Australia.

Marco​ ​Marco’s​ ​Models

One of L.A.’s hottest designers, Marco Marco, is known for featuring a wide variety of models in his fashion shows. They include drag queens, trans men & women, and gender nonconforming individuals with bodies of all shapes and sizes. Each episode follows one of Marco’s models during an underwear photoshoot as they share their passion for their work and love of the fashion world.

Move​ ​Your​ ​Body​ ​with​ ​AB​ ​Soto

AB Soto, the genderfluid, Latin dancer and producer, has a fiery passion for choreography and he wants to share his moves with you! Join AB and his two dancers as they teach you the easy steps to popular hits by RuPaul, such as “Call Me Mother” and their infamous “Cha Cha Bitch” collaboration.

The​ ​Sugarpill​ ​Show

Step into the colorful world of Sugarpill Cosmetics, the brightest supernova in the makeup universe! Their vibrant pigments and dazzling palettes are coveted by celebrities, drag queens, and even Hello Kitty! The Sugarpill Show follows founder Amy Doan and her Sugarpill team as they take you behind the scenes for the launch of their sparkly new products and show you the best tips and tricks to make up your mug!

Detox’s​ ​Life​ ​Rehab

When lip-sync legend Detox (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6 & All Stars 2) is not pummeling the runway, she’s looking for ways to better her life…and yours too! Inspired by the magazine shows from the late 1980s, Detox’s Life Rehab tackles a variety of topics such as toxic relationships, botched plastic surgery, and outrageous hair styles. Special guests include Alaska Thunderfuck, Michelle Visage, Candis Cayne, Ts Madison and her best friend, Vicky Vox.

House​ ​of​ ​Avalon

Small town meets big city on House of Avalon. Follow four party-throwing gay provocateurs transplanted from their hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas to the glitter and glam of Hollywood. Living together for the first time, the four roomies spend their days (and nights) creating costumes for their club kid family, building their fashion business, and struggling with real-life challenges such as dating and coming out to parents.

Cool​ ​Mom​ ​with​ ​Jinkx​ ​Monsoon

Jinkx (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 winner) is on a mission to spend more quality time with her 29 year old gay son. Watch this quirky mother-son duo cover topics such as hooking up, internet slang and smoking marijuana.

Sip​ ​with​ ​Chris

Chris Crocker burst onto the scene in 2007 with his plea to “Leave Britney Alone!” A decade after his infamous viral video, the sparkly Southern boy continues to make his mark on pop culture with his hilarious viral videos. Come along and stir the Crocker Pot with Chris as he shares outrageous stories from his life in rural Tennessee, talks current events and discusses the latest celebrity scandals… which just might involve Britney Spears!

La​ ​Vida​ ​de​ ​Valentina

Growing up fascinated by telenovelas, Valentina has always been a little bit extra when it comes to livin La Vida. Winner of Miss Congeniality from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9, Valentina’s lovable personality shines through as she shares intimate details about her life. She’ll take you through her first kiss, her fear of driving, and more – all told in the style of a telenovela.

