Worlds Collide: RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Feature On America's Next Top Model's New Season!

Tyra Banks is returning to host the 24th cycle of America's Next Top Model, and she's bringing some special guests along with her.

We've been waiting years for a RuPaul's Drag Race/America's Next Top Model crossover. And at last, our patience has been rewarded!

Now that the two hit reality competition series share a network in VH1, it made perfect sense to see what would happen if some of our favorite Drag Race queens had a chance to work with Top Model contestants.

And thanks to an EW exclusive report, we know that ANTM's latest contestants face off with Katya, Valentina, and Manila Luzon in a photo shoot competition.

Banks spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the Drag Race queens:

“They’re so friggin’ gorgeous and can pose their asses off."

She added:

“That’s a difficult model to be in a shot with.… Not all of my models prevailed. Valentina killed it. I’m sitting there editing film and I’m like, can I get a shot of my girls looking at least half as good as Valentina?”

Drag Race queens and Tyra's return aren't the only surprises for the new cycle of Top Model. Cycle 24 will also see the return of judges Nigel Barker, Drew Elliott, Ashley Graham, along with cycle three winner Eva Marcille.

If you're as excited as we are, you'll definitely want to tune to America’s Next Top Model for it's return, January 9 on VH1!

H/T: NewNowNext