X Factor Finalist Can't Hide His Sea Cucumber In Wet Swim Trunks
Instinct Staff | August 25, 2017
X Factor finalist Freddy Parker gave his fans heart palpitations with his recent Instagram snap.
Perhaps he revealed more than he intended, because the handsome singer's photo elicited comments such as:
"Hey @freddyparker98 I think there's a Sea Cucumber in your shorts!"
Said another fan:
"It's rude to point! :-p"
Remarked yet another:
"Think something is stuck in out there haha."
Have a look:
H/T: Attitude
Add new comment