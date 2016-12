The Young & The Restless star Greg Rikaart and his husband Robert Sudduth became dads to son Montgomery Argo back in June, so this Christmas was extremely special--and it was made even more so after Greg found cards at Target to celebrate it!

He posted this on Instagram:

Well done .@target. Thanks for being on the correct side of progress and equality. A photo posted by Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:11am PST

We hope other retailers plan to step up their game and become just as inclusive as Target!

