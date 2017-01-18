Yanis Marshall Performs "Careless Whisper" Tribute To George Michael

Yanis Marshall delivered a high-heeled tribute to George Michael via this performance to "Careless Whisper" at Millennium in Los Angeles!

Yanis writes:

Dear George Michael, Growing up to your music was truly a gift. Thank you. I will always love your music. Rest In Peace.

This is a little tribute class to one of my all time favorite male singer. Ugh There is just no greater feelings then to dance to real music like this.