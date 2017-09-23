You’ll Never Guess The Twist of This Funny “Gay Friend” Video

Image via Youtube

When content creator Chris Reinacher left Buzzfeed he promised to keep creating interesting content and not just the typical vlog. And it seems that Reinacher is keeping to his word.

For Reinacher, it’s about quality not quantity and his latest video has quality, comedy, and a fun twist.

Jordan Dunn played Jared who thinks his girlfriend Tina (played by Julie Alexander) is spending too much time with her gay best friend. Then things get weird.

All the while, Chris Reincacher gives supportive and comedic advice to Jared as his good friend and gym buddy named Frank. Plus, he of course produced the entire video.

But just wait till you get to the end and see the twist. It’ll make you laugh, gasp, or at least nod your head. Don’t believe me? Check out the video down below.