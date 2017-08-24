You Can Get Paid $35,000 To Masturbate

Do you love self love?

If so, you may be interested to know that a UK adult store has posted a new job opening for a professional sex toy reviewer.

A full-time position, the job entails working two days at home, and three days in the office.

More from the BBC:

Many of the UK's largest retailers offer free products in return for "detailed, concise, honest and not too explicit" reviews. And the toys don't ever need to be returned (thank God). But this latest role is being advertised with a salary of £28,000 ($35,000), which is comparable to that of a bar manager, graduate software engineer or a conveyancer. Except that the sex toy position offers time off on your birthday, private healthcare, discounted gym membership, and an annual staff retreat. Oh, and did we mention the unlimited holiday leave?

Qualified applicants are asked to submit their resumes by mid-September.

