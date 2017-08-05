You Can Help Bring 'Boy Culture: The Series' To Life

Boy Culture, the indie film that followed the steamy, complex life of a successful gay male escort, came out eleven years ago.

Based on the 1995 book bearing the same name, writer Matthew Rettenmund introduced us to the world of X, a 25-year-old hustler who was determined to find something greater.

And now, Rettenmund and Q. Allan Brocka (Rick & Steve, Eating Out) have set out to revive Boy Culture as a series...with your help!

BOY CULTURE: THE SERIES is cast, but we need your help to get into production. https://t.co/ISNNBUkqXv #BoyCultureSeries #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/ZFz5kQcXRL — Q. Allan Brocka (@allanbrocka) July 25, 2017

Set in the present day, Boy Culture: The Series will tackle subjects such as age, race, closeted celebrities, cosplay, PrEP, and "how gay men can make a committed relationship work in a world where sex — just like your favorite show to binge-watch — is available on demand."

The series will also reflect on how attitudes toward sexuality and sex work have changed, since the film first came out.

