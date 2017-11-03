You Can Watch The First Episode Of 'The Trixie And Katya Show' This Very Moment!

Although the Trixie and Katya Show isn't set to debut on Viceland for nearly two more weeks, you can watch the premier episode right this very minute!

Oh, honey! You read that correctly!

As with their YouTube series UNHhhh, The Trixie and Katya Show takes an often humorous (occasionally serious) look at a singular topic, each episode.

On the series premier, the RuPaul's Drag Race queens talk hooking up, being single, and dating online.

The beloved duo also dole out advice to viewers who are looking for love.

Watch:

The Trixie And Katya Show will premiere on Viceland on November 15!