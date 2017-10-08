Younger Star Dan Amboyer Came Out As Gay And Got Married!

We have the latest celebrity coming out news for you and this time it comes from a star of the TV Land show Younger.

Dan Amboyer went to People Magazine when he wanted to share the news of his coming out and getting hitched.

“Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet. That was hard to live with,” Amboyer shared. “But I’ve never played a gay role before and I didn’t want to be limited by some strange perception.”

“It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way,” says Amboyer. “There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public.”

day of solitude and recharge. A post shared by Dan Amboyer (@danamboyer) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

But luckily, thanks to meeting his love and inspiration (and marrying him this past Saturday at Marble Collegiate Church in New York), he’s now more comfortable talking about his sexuality and the former secret parts of his life.

"We wanted a unique wedding experience,” Amboyer said about deciding to have his wedding reception be more private and casual house party, “We just wanted everyone to have a lot of fun and not have anything feel too stiff or formal.”

Not only was Amboyer willing to share the fact that he got married, but he was also kind enough to share some photos on Instagram.

thank you @people for celebrating our big day with us. check my bio for the vid & article. ;) @levkupermanweddings A post shared by Dan Amboyer (@danamboyer) on Oct 8, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

married life. #DandEmakesWe @levkupermanweddings A post shared by Dan Amboyer (@danamboyer) on Oct 8, 2017 at 8:12am PDT