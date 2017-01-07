Is Your Waiter An Underwear Model? Garrison Lambert Serves Us In Newest Underwear Expert Video.

When I go out to Los Angeles in March, I will be keeping my eye out for Mr. Garrison Lambert. It seems that not only actors but also underwear models are waiters out in the city of angels.

We get to learn a little more about waiter, swimmer, actor Garrison in the latest Marco Marco Model Talk from The Underwear Expert.

I always like these little videos. Yes, we get to see the boys, drool over their abs and that hair and those cum gutters, but we also do get to learn a little more about them, see their personality, and what they really want to be when they grow up.

Thanks The Underwear Expert.