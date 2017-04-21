YouTube Says It Has Uncensored LGBT Content

Following an uproar in March, YouTube says it has successfully uncensored LGBT content on the platform.

From The Daily Beast:

YouTube Vice President of Product Management Johanna Wright announced in a blog post Friday that engineers have “fixed an issue” with Restricted Mode, an optional video-filtering feature designed to hide “potentially inappropriate content.” YouTube noted that “12 million additional videos of all types—including hundreds of thousands featuring LGBTQ+ content—are [now] available in Restricted Mode.” “We want to clarify that Restricted Mode should not filter out content belonging to individuals or groups based on certain attributes like gender, gender identity, political viewpoints, race, religion or sexual orientation,” Wright wrote.

The Daily Beast also did its own spot check, reporting:

The Daily Beast conducted a spot-check of some of the videos that were hidden when using YouTube in Restricted Mode last month. Some—like the Tegan and Sara music video for “U-Turn” or an ABC News video about a transgender teenager—were now accessible in Restricted Mode. Others—like a documentary about transgender children—were still hidden. In her blog post, Wright promised “to continue making our systems more accurate and the overall Restricted Mode experience better over time.”

(H/T: Unicorn Booty)