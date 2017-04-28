YouTuber Austin Rhodes Responds To Trolls Who Criticize Him For Dating An Older Man

Popular YouTuber Austin Rhodes caught the public's attention when he released a video in which he and his twin brother, Aaron, came out to their father

​And now, the 21-year-old vlogger has something to say to trolls and skeptics who criticize him for dating an older man.

Austin has been in a relationship with hair stylist Justin Anderson for the past three years.

In a new video, he says:

“Let’s just have a discussion about it because I feel like this is always something that comes up on all of our comments."

He continues:

“I understand where people come from when it’s not like ‘typical’ and whatever, but everyone’s relationship is so different. “What works for me and my boyfriend is going to be totally different from what works for somebody else. “For anyone to judge from the outside when they don’t know how the two people are with each other. Plus, most people commenting don’t even know that we’ve been together for three years.”

Watch:

H/T: Attitude