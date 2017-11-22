YouTuber Davey Wavey Launches 'Better' Than Gay Porn Website

Davey Wavey has launched a new gay porn website. (NSFW!)

Well actually, the viral YouTuber says it's much more than your typical porn site.

During a break in his most recent video, he shares:

“I just want to share the biggest news of my entire life. "For the last year and a half I secretly have been working on a website called 'Himeros.tv' that I finally launched. "And it’s like porn, but so much better."

Davey continues:

"And it's so much more than porn, because it actually enhances your experience of sex and sexuality. Imagine that. "We worked with some really incredible experts, sex coaches, and really amazing directors to make content that has never been created before.”

Davey mentions the new website in his latest video, the very NSFW "Semen Taste Testing Challenge," which features gay porn stars Josh Brady and Pierce Paris, both of whom feature on the new website.

Davey's hosted many gay porn stars on his YouTube channel, including Brent Everett, Blake Mitchell, Sean Ford, Joey Mills, and Jake Bass.

