Zac Efron To Play Serial Killer Ted Bundy In New Film

Zac Efron won't just be killing us with his good looks in his next film role. The Baywatch star has signed on to portray serial killer Ted Bundy!

Variety reports:

Zac Efron has come on board to star as serial killer Ted Bundy in the independent drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

Voltage Pictures and Michael Costigan’s Cota Films are producing with Joe Berlinger directing. Michael Werwie wrote the original screenplay, which won the Nicholl Fellowship first prize and was on the Black List.

The film is set to commence principal photography on Oct. 9...

The project follows the dysfunctional relationship between Bundy and his long-time girlfriend Liz. Bundy, a killer and rapist of young girls and women who was notoriously charming, was executed in Florida in 1989.