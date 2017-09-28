Zac Efron Would Love To Film A Love Scene With The Rock
Instinct Staff | September 28, 2017
It would appear as though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a lasting impression on his Baywatch co-star, Zac Efron.
Efron, who recently took part in Vogue’s 73 Questions YouTube series, answered questions about cars, music, and the like. (Betcha didn't know that he was a huge Celine Dion fan!)
Where our interest piqued, however, was when the actor answered the question:
"What was it like to kiss Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?"
Without hesitating, Efron replied:
“Absolutely amazing!
“He’s perfect, breathtaking.”
But that's not all...
Later in the video, when asked who he'd like to film a love scene with, Efron replied:
“The Rock, to finish what we started.”
Yup. We'd pay to see that!
And in case you missed the Baywatch kissing scene:
H/T: New Now Next
