Zac Efron Would Love To Film A Love Scene With The Rock

It would appear as though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a lasting impression on his Baywatch co-star, Zac Efron.

Efron, who recently took part in Vogue’s 73 Questions YouTube series, answered questions about cars, music, and the like. (Betcha didn't know that he was a huge Celine Dion fan!)

Where our interest piqued, however, was when the actor answered the question:

"What was it like to kiss Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?"

Without hesitating, Efron replied:

“Absolutely amazing! “He’s perfect, breathtaking.”

But that's not all...

Later in the video, when asked who he'd like to film a love scene with, Efron replied:

“The Rock, to finish what we started.”

Yup. We'd pay to see that!

And in case you missed the Baywatch kissing scene:

