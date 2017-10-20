The Zakar Twins Walk The Marco Marco Runway At LA Fashion Week
Instinct Staff | October 20, 2017
Gay Iraqi-American Twins Michael and Zach Zakar walked the Marco Marco runway at the Pacific Design Center, this past weekend.
The show, held during LA Fashion Week, gave fashionistas a peek at designer Marco Morante's latest creations. And as you may know, Morante has previously designed costumes for Katy Perry and Britney Spears. (So he's kind of a big deal!)
The handsome brothers spoke about the experience on their YouTube channel.
"Everyone knew what they were doing except us."
Watch their tongue-in-cheek commentary:
