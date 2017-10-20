The Zakar Twins Walk The Marco Marco Runway At LA Fashion Week

Instinct Staff | October 20, 2017

Gay Iraqi-American Twins Michael and Zach Zakar walked the Marco Marco runway at the Pacific Design Center, this past weekend.

 

 

Last night's look from the @marcomarcounderwear show. #lafashionweek

A post shared by Zakar Twins (@zakartwins) on

 

The show, held during LA Fashion Week, gave fashionistas a peek at designer Marco Morante's latest creations. And as you may know, Morante has previously designed costumes for Katy Perry and Britney Spears. (So he's kind of a big deal!) 

 

Don't drink & walk, still slayed though #marcomarcoshow

A post shared by Zakar Twins (@zakartwins) on

The handsome brothers spoke about the experience on their YouTube channel.

"Everyone knew what they were doing except us." 

Watch their tongue-in-cheek commentary:

 

