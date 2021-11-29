12 Talented & Gorgeous Men Tyler Perry Has Cast In His Productions

Tyler Perry has made quite the name for himself in Tinseltown. From sleeping in his car to becoming a billionaire media mogul, Perry’s rags to riches personal story is epic and he has cemented his status as a Hollywood heavyweight. Yes he writes, produces, directs and even acts in his own productions, which are all reasons why he has been able to achieve the magnitude of success that he has.

But if we’re being honest, it’s not just his famous Madea act that keeps viewers coming back. Something tells me that Perry’s brilliant casting of beautiful men has a little something to do with his successful empire. We’re taking a look at 12 men that has been cast in a Tyler Perry Studios production, whose names I am certain have been accidentally called out by a spouse during… you know, intimate time.

SHEMAR MOORE

Shemar Moore helped to put Tyler Perry Studios on the map when he portrayed Orlando in Diary of a Mad Black Woman, in 2005. Moore, who (in my opinion) has been empirically attractive his entire life – won an Emmy award in 2000 for his role on The Young and the Restless.

TYLER LEPLEY

This Philadelphia native was discovered by a producer at a gym just three months after moving to Los Angeles. In 2013, Lepley was cast in the role of Benny on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots. He’s been stealing hearts ever since.

AARON O’CONNELL

Aside from being a working model and actor, this stud moonlights as a pilot! Aaron O’Connell gained his private pilot’s license in 2013. It was around the same time when Tyler Perry cast him in the role of Wyatt on The Haves and the Have Nots – after first seeing him in a commercial. Perry was so impressed he contacted O’Connell via Skype and then flew to Los Angeles to meet him.

ED QUINN

A seasoned daddy look paired with a former rugby career, Ed Quinn is certainly worthy of a mention on this list. Quinn was born in Berkeley, California in 1968. He joined the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity while in college and also played rugby for California. In 2019, Quinn was cast as the fictitious President Hunter Franklin in Tyler Perry’s The Oval.

MICHAEL BOLWAIRE

Born in Cleveland, Ohio – Michael made his acting debut in the 2016 film Chocolate City: Vegas. But before joining Hollywood, Bolwaire was a very successful adult entertainment dancer. His stage name was “Bolo the Entertainer”. And if that name sounds familiar, it because he went viral earlier this year after appearing in a now infamous stripper scene on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He currently stars as Doc, an exotic dancer in Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men.

ADAM RODRIGUEZ

Oh, Adam. This Latino stud was born in New York and is half Puerto Rican and half Cuban. He’s been a successful working actor since 1997. You may remember him as the love interest in Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 video for “If You Had My Love” or for his role in CSI: Miami. But I know that you certainly remember him in Magic Mike. What a moment in time. But Rodriguez also lent his charm, good looks and talent to Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself.

GAVIN HOUSTON

This Guiding Light soap star was born in Brooklyn, New York. After graduating from the University of Florida, Houston studied acting at the Manhattan Theatre Club. As of 2013, Houston has played the role of Jeffrey Harrington (a gay character) on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots.

TRAVIS CURE

This former Marine and football athlete first gained popularity after going viral for his thirst trap pictures on his Instagram. Travis Cure moved to Atlanta in 2013 and was quickly approached by photographers to model. Naturally, an interest in acting would follow. In 2019, Cure was cast by Tyler Perry as Bobby in The Oval.

SKYH ALVESTER BLACK

This Miami native is booked and busy! Let’s not forget beautiful. Black is a multifaceted dancer, singer and actor who has worked with Beyoncé, Rihanna and Mariah Carey before pursuing acting full time. He even got the encouragement to pursue his craft full time from the legendary Debbie Allen. Black currently stars in Tyler Perry’s All the Queen’s Men and Sistas.

BRETT DAVIS

Standing at 6 feet, 5 inches with chiseled abs – it’s no wonder that Brett Davis got his start as a fashion and fitness model. Born and raised in Maryland, Davis moved to New York City to pursue his creative passions. His first role was on All My Children. Davis was cast as Mitch in Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots.

CHRISTIAN KEYES

A successful actor, Christian Keyes is of African American, Native American and French descent. Keyes was a part of Tyler Perry’s early success, starring alongside Perry in his original stage plays (Madea Goes to Jail and What’s Done in the Dark). Keyes created the male stripper scripted drama All the Queen’s Men, which is produced by Tyler Perry Studios.

LANCE GROSS

There is absolutely nothing gross about Mr. Lance Gross. A family man, actor and an overall fine specimen – Gross has had a long professional relationship with Tyler Perry. He has starred in several of Perry’s productions – like House of Payne and Temptations: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. Gross has been very popular amongst Perry’s core group of loyal fans, so it’s no wonder that he’s been on payroll since 2006.

There are a plethora of talented (and beautiful) male actors that weren’t mentioned but could have easily secured a spot on this list. Whether it’s Tyler Perry’s ability to bring juicy scripted drama to the small and large screen or the scrumptious men that he meticulously casts for his productions, it’s definitely working.

What do you think of the men on our list? And who would you add?