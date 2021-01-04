$20K in COVID Recovery Donations and He Still Parties?

Remember Mike Schultz (The Bearded Nurse)? You might remember him from pandemics such as COVID-19. In May of last year, Schultz posted photos of himself after contracting COVID-19 while attending a circuit party in Miami. The before photo showed a beefy and well-fed Schultz prior to getting sick and the post-photo showed him in recovery where he appeared emaciated from being hospitalized for six weeks.

Body builders and novices alike speculated that the rapid weight loss was because of being away from his workout routine and possibly being off so called work out enhancers. He denied those allegations when we reached out to him back in May. You all were asking the questions so we asked for you.

Still, he made headlines with his drastic weight loss and quickly started building a following. He shared his courageous story with many media outlets.

Sharing with BuzzFeed News, he stated:

I knew what I thought going in [about the coronavirus]. I didn’t think it was as serious as it was until after things started happening. I thought I was young enough for it not to affect me, and I know a lot of people think that. I wanted to show it can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, have preexisting conditions or not. It can affect you.

He then set up a GoFundMe page to assist with his recovery. One former acquaintance contacted us and stated ,”Mike did not start the go fund me. His family did while he was still in a coma,” but the GoFundMe Page originally and currently states it was created by Schultz. The crowdfunding effort raised over $20,000 shattering the initial $15,000 goal.

It appeared Schultz may have learned what might be considered irresponsible behavior during a global pandemic–although, he was allegedly back at circuit parties a month after leaving the hospital. Deleting pictures doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

And it wasn’t enough, because just weeks before the now infamous Puerto Vallarta gay parties of New Year’s Eve, Schultz took to social media again to brag about his excitement for PV.

He also shared his enthusiasm for the gay escapades that were being blasted out by other gay partiers.

No word on whether Schultz was in Puerto Vallarta or on the party boat that sunk.

In a Facebook group that promotes circuit parties, someone put a call out asking for the identity of the person or people behind the callout Instagram account Gaysovercovid. The account has been tracking irresponsible behavior and total disregard for the pandemic since July of last year and someone named Lan Vu has apparently had enough.

On the same day, Schultz commented on the post making it appear that he knows who is behind the account.

His social media remains private and expresses that “Cyberbullying will not be tolerated and will be reported.” This could have explained why for those that had not already followed, they saw his account as private (first image below), while those that were already followers did see a post from December 10, then others tagged in San Francisco before recently seeing the account go bare and both “User not found” and “No Posts Yet” statements appear (second image below).

We are not sure if the cyberbullying note was put up prior to the blessed canadian’s tweet on December 11th. You can click on the link. We are going to not share the post here as there are other people present in those public tweets that are out there for the world to see, but the former acquaintance reached out to Instinct and threatened to sue over usage of a previous pic of himself and Schultz. Because of that, one pic was removed from our post recently and some faces blurred in another picture.

