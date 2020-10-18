22 LGBT Superheroes To Dress Up As For Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner. And while festivities may not look the same this year as they have before, the doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate by getting in some colorful tights. But which colorful tights should you get in?!
If you’re still looking for a costume idea this year, why not consider the tried-and-true route of dressing up like a superhero. You know what’s even better? Dressing up as a gay/bi superhero! And thankfully, comic books have come a long way in presenting LGBTQ heroes. While there’s still room to grow, there are plenty of options for you to consider. There are even some options for couple costumes! Here are some of our favorite ideas for this Halloween season.
Aqualad
Green Lantern
Deadpool
Northstar
Iceman
Living Lightning
Midnighter & Apollo
Rictor & Shatterstar
Wiccan & Hulkling
Speed & Prodigy
Miss America (America Chavez)
Batwoman
Sailor Neptune & Sailor Uranus
Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy
Mystique & Destiny
