22 LGBT Superheroes To Dress Up As For Halloween

Images via Marvel Comics, DC Comics, & Visual Media

Halloween is just around the corner. And while festivities may not look the same this year as they have before, the doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate by getting in some colorful tights. But which colorful tights should you get in?!

If you’re still looking for a costume idea this year, why not consider the tried-and-true route of dressing up like a superhero. You know what’s even better? Dressing up as a gay/bi superhero! And thankfully, comic books have come a long way in presenting LGBTQ heroes. While there’s still room to grow, there are plenty of options for you to consider. There are even some options for couple costumes! Here are some of our favorite ideas for this Halloween season.

Aqualad

Image via Warner Bros. Studios

Green Lantern

Images via DC Comics

Deadpool

Image via 20th Century Fox
Image via 20th Century Fox

Northstar

Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics

Iceman

Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics

Living Lightning

Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics

Midnighter & Apollo

Image via DC Comics
Image via DC Comics

Rictor & Shatterstar

Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics

Wiccan & Hulkling

Image via Marvel Comics
Avengers: The Children’s Crusade #1 / Image via Marvel Comics
Images via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics

Speed & Prodigy

Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics

Miss America (America Chavez)

Image via Marvel Comics
Image via Marvel Comics

Batwoman

Image via DC Comics
Image via DC Comics

Sailor Neptune & Sailor Uranus

Image via Viz Media

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy

Image via DC Universe
Image via DC Universe

Mystique & Destiny

Image via Marvel Comics