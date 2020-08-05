50 Cent Bares His Entire Booty For A Very Important Reason

50 Cent was not happy at all with his hit show Power receiving no love at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards. So he did what everyone else usually does in this situation: take a picture of his butt and put it online.

Kidding. Not everyone does that (at least not for this reason). But the Grammy-winning rapper was furious about the Starz series not being recognized yet again so he took matters into his own hand by slamming them and posting a photo of his rather supple booty (see the snap HERE).

“OK here it is Emmy’s, My Black ass for your consideration to kiss,” he wrote next to a middle finger emoji.”F**k your organization I only care about NAACP awards.” Power has never earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in its six-year run.

He wasn’t the only one to blast them for its snubs this year. Billy Porter, who did receive a second straight nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Pose, spoke about his frustrations over his trans castmates coming up empty at the upcoming ceremony.

“I have been doing this for a long, long time. It has taken me 30 years to get recognized for my work…I know the pain of being overlooked so well,” he wrote on his own Instagram. “Too well.”