8 Of The Sexiest Men To Ever Win An Oscar

Hollywood’s biggest night has arrived and the coveted golden statue is up for grabs at this evenings 94th Academy Awards. Everyone who’s anyone will be in attendance – from Bradley Cooper to Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain and many more stars. But even before the ceremony takes place, all eyes will be glued to the red carpet.

Probably one of the more exciting parts of any award ceremony, is the red carpet. It’s where we get to see the stars decked out in jewelry and draped up in their finest garments. And while the attention usually goes to ladies, I’m going to take a minute to focus on the fellas. We’re taking a look at some of the Sexiest Men who have experienced Oscar Glory.

ADRIEN BRODY – The Pianist, 2004

JAMIE FOXX – Ray, 2004

BRAD PITT – 12 Years A Slave, 2014 / Once Upon A Time In Mexico, 2020

RYAN BINGHAM – Crazy Heart, 2009

BEN AFFLECK – Good Will Hunting, 1998 / Argo, 2013

MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY – Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

MAHERSHALA ALI – Moonlight, 2017 / Green Book, 2019

EMINEM – 8 Mile, 2003

The aforementioned studs have won for acting, producing and even for best original song. Now obviously, a plethora of men could be added to this list. Some are popular, typical choices and some may be an acquired taste.

Which golden boy who’ve raised the golden statue would you add to our list of Sexiest Men that have won an Oscar?