A Gay Couple Competing Together In Tokyo?

Good for Edward Gal and Hans Peter Minderhoud!

It looks like the Tokyo Olympics will see a gay couple competing together. Edward Gal and Hans Peter Minderhoud are the couple of athletes, specifically, and they will be representing the Netherlands in dressage.

Dressage is a type of horse riding that tests the teamwork and power of a rider with their horse. For Gal and Minderhoud, the competition of dressage has been a lifelong love. In fact, the two have participated in the sport for over a decade.

As Minderhoud told eurodressage.com in 2008, “Competitions are a way of life and it is so much fun if you are with someone who precisely understands that and knows what you are doing, dedicating all your time to horses.”

This won’t even be the couple’s first time participating in the Olympics, however! Minderhoud received a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics with the Dutch team, according to OutSports. Four years later, Gal got bronze during the team event. That victory was especially sweet because Gal defeated the American team, which was using a horse owned by anti-LGBTQ politician Mitt Romney’s wife (Ann Romney). Then in 2016, the two placed fourth in the team dressage event while at Rio de Janeiro.

The two have enjoyed participating in the sport together for years and boost it’s given their relationship. And when asked if being gay affected their athletic careers, Minderhoud said that dressage is an LGBTQ-friendly sport.

He said, “In our sport, it’s not an exception being gay.”

Good luck in Tokyo!

Source: OutSports,