‘A Night For Family Equality’ – The Online Gala For A Great Cause!

In the age of COVID-19 and nationwide quarantine lockdowns, there is no shortage of virtual engagements. From DJ sets and homemade cooking tutorials to all those lip-synch Tik Tok videos rapidly popping up like daisies in a field, the virtual world is a plethora of opportunity for building community ties. That said, I’d be remiss not to also call attention to the outpouring of online generosity during these uncertain times, thanks in part to an abundance of virtual philanthropic events.

Since the health pandemic began, one of the biggest concerns for the LGBTQ community was the cancelation of many of the most critical fundraising events that provide funding to social causes such as defense against homophobic discrimination, gay youth homelessness, hunger, emergency shelter and more. Luckily, without missing a beat, organizations like GLAAD and HRC quickly pivoted to the online venue vowing not to be swayed from making a difference – even in a time of adversity.

This week (Thursday, June 18th, 7PM ET), another highly-anticipated virtual fundraising gala is set to make an impact in the lives of many as A Night for Family Equality brings LGBTQ+ families and friends across the country a delightfully entertaining evening – all from the safety of their own home. The event will celebrate honorees, encourage fundraising teams to support the organization’s movement, and convene with other families across the country—while showing what LGBTQ+ families are all about: celebration, connection, and community, even in a crisis.

In their most exceptional formal wear, loudest Pride gear, or best matching pajama set, families can walk a virtual red carpet during A Night for Family Equality, or just sit back and watch celebrity guests participate all over the world.

Family Equality was in Founded in 1979 with a mission is to ensure legal and lived equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, & queer families, and for those who wish to form them, through building community ties, changing hearts and minds and driving policy change. The organization is driven by a simple yet poignant belief that every LGBTQ+ person should have the right and opportunity to form and sustain a loving family, regardless of who they are or where they live.

To get a solid understanding of the scope of Family Equality’s efforts, they share the following example of their work:

“We fought back as the Trump administration moved to allow donors to turn away LGBTQ- patients, erase data about LGBTQ-youth in foster care and create a nationwide license to discriminate against LGBTQ+ parents and youth in adoption and foster care. We stepped up to provide resources and peer support spaces to the nearly 4 million LGBTQ• millennials considering starting their families who have seen their family-building journey stalled or ended completely because of COVID-19″.

Through it all, Family Equality has gone beyond the expected, becoming a beacon of hope and a rock of support, no matter what – for families of all types. And that’s a reason to participate and celebrate, online, tomorrow – Thursday, June 18th, 7PM ET, in A Night for Family Equality!

Visit Familyequality.org/gala for more information about this exciting and fun virtual fundraising opportunity!