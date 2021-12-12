A Onesie Wonderland, Super Cheyenne, And A ShaunT Sunrise

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting out with this invitation from Tintin Padwin:
Cheyenne Jackson answers the age old question “Where have all the heroes gone?”
Shomari Francis went for the layered look:
Kevin and Tim discovered there’s a pool at the Punta Cana airport???
Chris Salvatore has his sexy Santa look down:
Sean Soto definitely did NOT skip leg day:
Jake Jacob had a moment with his boot-cut jeans:
Fitness guru ShaunT served up a slo-mo sunrise like you’ve never seen:
The Chippendales delivered a bountiful bevy of bicycles for the annual local KLUC toy drive:
If you’re a snack and you know it raise your hand…
This fantasy Santa looks like a pretty ‘horny’ guy”
Wes DuPee got to the gym – “It was good.”
When you find yourself in a onesie wonderland: