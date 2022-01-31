A Pregnant Rihanna Is Making Men Feel Sexy For Valentine’s Day

If anyone was going to create sexy lingerie for men, it would definitely be the S&M singer who famously belted out that whips and chains excite her. Rihanna, who just broke the internet today by announcing that she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, is pushing boundaries with this new line of sexy lingerie for men. Hmm, I wonder if BadGalRiRi tested any of the lingerie or harnesses on her baby daddy?

The Valentine’s Day “Glossy Flossy” collection features harnesses, sheer crop tops, heart laced pajamas and underwear that doesn’t leave much to the imagination. Savage X Fenty is famously known for it’s body positivity and inclusivity agenda – and this collection is no different. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, which will allow all men the opportunity to feel a bit sexier this Valentine’s Day, at least the men who dare to bare a little more.

Check out some images from the Glossy Flossy campaign, which features model Jordan Torres, Madonna’s very much grown daughter Lourdes Leon and of course the billionaire – Caribbean mogul, Rihanna.

The beauty and fashion mogul announced her pregnancy through a series of photos taken by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, over the weekend in Harlem, NYC. With a bejeweled baby bump draped in a vintage pink Chanel coat – Rihanna proudly showed off her bun in the oven, while snowflakes gently adorned her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky. We’re definitely not getting that album anytime soon, but it looks like Rihanna has a lot to celebrate.

What do you think about Rihanna’s Glossy Flossy Valentine’s Day collection and her pregnancy announcement?

And let’s applaud her use of many different model shapes and sizes.

Sources: People , Attitude , SavageX