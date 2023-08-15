Aaron Taylor-Johnson Embodies Kraven in New Sexy Photoshoot

There is no denying that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been on a role with landing one big-scale film after another — from Marvel’s ‘Kraven the Hunter’, then ‘The Fall Guy’ with Ryan Gosling, to Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’.

Despite the fame, glitz and glamor that comes with working on such big projects, the 33-year-old English actor admitted that he prefers some “normality” in his daily life, rather than having to hustle from one role after another.

“In my opinion, the actor that goes job to job becomes fucking boring. You know that someone’s going to pick you up, take you to work, do your makeup, tell you, ‘Here’s your mark. These are your lines. You’re fucking great!’ And on to the next job. F**k off,” he stated during his recent interview with Esquire.

Taylor-Johnson continued,

“I’m sure people dream of that. If this is what you want to do, that’s great. It doesn’t feed my soul. I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities—that’s plenty. That feeds my soul.”

He has been married to British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson since 2012, and they have been co-parenting their four daughters — two of them are from her previous marriage. His life and priority is centered around his family, which means saying no to a lot of big projects.

The actor said that his decision to not go down the blockbuster route started about a decade ago, which he noted was not a difficult thing for him to do anyway.

“I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like,” he shared.

Taylor-Johnson further expressed,

“I would say I was probably not ready to be in that position anyway—it was too early. But yeah, I also slightly didn’t give a f**k.”

Being a family-centered man is truly one of the many admirable traits that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has…

