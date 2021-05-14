Actor Joshua Bassett Casually Comes Out After Calling A Pop Star Cute

If you’re going to be “outed” – I guess it’s best if you do it yourself, right? Well, that’s exactly what the star of Disney’s High School Musical reboot just did.

Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – did an interview with Clevver News, where he confessed his adoration for pop star Harry Styles.

After gushing over the stars style, demeanor and looks – he closed his thoughts by saying “this is also my coming out video I guess.”

“What I admire about Harry Styles is that he’s a very classy man and he’s very well rounded. He’s cool, he’s just cool…who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot, you know?… He’s very charming too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video I guess”.

The 20 year old California native took to his Instagram to address his interview, after his sexuality came under scrutiny from online trolls. Bassett notably did not put himself into a category within the LGBTQ+ community, instead urging people to “love who you love shamelessly”.

In an Instagram video post, Bassett is seen singing acoustically and added a very sincere caption.

“My entire life people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance… Love who you love shamelessly. It’s ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love”.

While this is not the first time Bassett has faced media scrutiny about his personal life (he has been romantically linked with actress Sabrina Carpenter in the past), it is refreshing to see the young star handle this with such confidence and maturity.

Here is the video that started it all.

Images courtesy of Joshua Bassett’s Instagram and Harry Style’s Instagram accounts.