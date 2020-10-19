Clear Your Schedules: Adele is Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Week!

Adele snatched our wigs over the weekend when the “Rolling In The Deep” singer revealed that she will be hosting Saturday Night Live on October 24 with musical guest H.E.R.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!!,” she wrote on Instagram. “And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.”

“But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”, she continued.

Adele is no stranger to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza as she has been the show’s musical guest twice in the past.

One of the memorable sketches from her appearance in 2015 revolved around a family arguing during Thanksgiving about politics (Matthew McConaughey was the host) where only her music could turn things around for the better in the funniest of ways.

The timing of all of this is quite interesting as fans have been eagerly awaiting for new music from Adele as its been 5 years since the release of her last studio album 25. She also announced her big TV gig on the same day that the first 30 second snippet of “Hello” made its debut in 2015. Hmm…

Yes, she’s only hosting, but usually people who take on this job have something to promote around that same time although the newest season of the show really hasn’t been like that.

Take for instance Issa Rae, who took on hosting duties this past weekend. The Insecure star admitted that she had nothing to promote during her monologue which doesn’t come as much of a surprise given how much the entertainment world has suffered due to COVID.

So is this just going to be Adele flexing her comedic chops for us with nothing going on outside of it? We aren’t sure but this will definitely be worth watching on Saturday to see how she does!