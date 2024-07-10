An Instinct Exclusive with Pop Culture Expert Sloan Hooks

When it comes to breaking exclusive celebrity news, Sloan Hooks is our go-to guy.

Rising to fame through publishing videos on his self-titled YouTube channel, the content creator and investigative journalist has become a prominent source when it comes to covering the latest Hollywood scandals, many of them focused on survivors activism, exploitation, and corruption in the entertainment industry. Hooks, who was born in Virginia and now resides in West Hollywood, began posting three videos a day during the pandemic, which earned him 100,000 subscribers in one week.

The TMZ-style content was a hit with viewers across social media and even attracted the attention of Britney Spears’ manager, who fed information to Hooks so he could leak info about the conservatorship. Consequently, Hooks became a credible source and contributed to the Free Britney and Quiet on Set documentaries.

Continuing to pursue his passion for entertainment, Hooks also hosts an on-camera podcast titled Let’s Get Into It, which has featured notable talent like Holly Madison, Manny MUA, and Alexa Nichols. He gives his guests, who are mostly survivors, outcasts, and people who are fed up with how they’ve been portrayed in the media and online, an opportunity to open up about their instances of exploitation and moments of abuse at the expense of others.

Instinct recently caught up with the modern-day DeuxMoi to talk more about his content, as well as why he feels it’s important to advocate for people who come from messed up situations, favorite scandals he’s covered, and what he hopes the future looks like for his career and platform.

Check out the full video interview below.

Sloan Hooks…

