Austin Wolf, Reno Gold, And More Insta Eye-Candy

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams this week starting with Austin Wolf and Reno Gold, who were about to get into some double trouble:

It’s football season, and Sean reflected on his quarterback dreams:

Roberto Portales has a really long snorkel:

Sam Cushing picked out an outfit:

GayUncleMario began this round-up of gay memes with a special message:

ABC News guy Gio Benitez and hubby Tommy Didario, who love a theme party, pulled out the disco duds and got down:

Sterling Walker paused to pose in Palm Springs with his bestie:

Ivan’s smile, like the colors of Alaska’s autumn, is golden:

Chris Cragg and friends headed to London to say goodbye to the queen:

Facundo Rodriguez reluctantly said goodbye to summer…

…as Max Emerson caught the tail end of summer swell season:

Pierre Vuala settled into that Sunday mood:

Just another reason why we love rugby:

Chubby Tanuki shared a cute porch moment at his homo-habitat:

Bruno Baba took a trip down memory lane (be sure to swipe through the pics):

Elliott and Louis conducted an experiment: