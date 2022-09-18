Austin Wolf, Reno Gold, And More Insta Eye-Candy

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams this week starting with Austin Wolf and Reno Gold, who were about to get into some double trouble:
It’s football season, and Sean reflected on his quarterback dreams:
Roberto Portales has a really long snorkel:
Sam Cushing picked out an outfit:
GayUncleMario began this round-up of gay memes with a special message:
ABC News guy Gio Benitez and hubby Tommy Didario, who love a theme party, pulled out the disco duds and got down:
Sterling Walker paused to pose in Palm Springs with his bestie:
Ivan’s smile, like the colors of Alaska’s autumn, is golden:
Chris Cragg and friends headed to London to say goodbye to the queen:
Facundo Rodriguez reluctantly said goodbye to summer…
…as Max Emerson caught the tail end of summer swell season:
Pierre Vuala settled into that Sunday mood:
Just another reason why we love rugby:
Chubby Tanuki shared a cute porch moment at his homo-habitat:
Bruno Baba took a trip down memory lane (be sure to swipe through the pics):
Elliott and Louis conducted an experiment: