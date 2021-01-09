Belgian Cyclist Justin Laevans Came Out As Gay

Good for Justin Laevens!

Belgian cyclist Justin Leavens recently came out as gay. In a recent interview, the rising U23 cyclist defined his sexuality ahead of the Belgian cyclo-cross national championship this weekend, according to Cycling News. This made Justin Laevens the first male pro cyclist from Belgium to come out as gay.

“I had been thinking about it for two years. It was a big step,” Laevens explained to SportNU.be. “My parents were very positive about it. I was especially afraid of the reactions of bigger riders or teams, that they would look at me differently, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

The 19-year-old athlete also commented on his coming out through an Instagram story. In it, he posted the message, “Being out in the sports world is difficult. I hope I can set an example for other athletes, for riders or for cyclo-crossers who may still be hidden in their shell.”

Again, Laevans is preparing to take part in the Belgian cyclo-cross national championship on Sunday. Normally, the athlete participates in the U23 for younger cyclists. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, those races have been postponed. Now, Laevans has found himself competing with more experienced riders.

“I just received a message from the team. It is very muddy, that might be to my advantage,” Laevens said about the course for nationals. “Many people think it is an honor to race with the big guys, but it is very hard. As U23s we start at the very back. Those guys have a very explosive start.”

Source: Cycling News,