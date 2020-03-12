‘Below Deck’ Star Bruno Duarte Set To Make His Adult Film Debut

He’s not the first and he certainly won’t be the last. Super studly Bruno Duarte, who rose to fame on the hit Bravo series Below Deck, is making the transition from reality star to porn star by releasing an upcoming scene with the legendary Colt Studio Group.

Bruno provided what he called a “sneak peak” of his scene on Instagram last month (take a look at the smoking hot pic here) where he’s joined by his equally good looking partner José Lopes. He also posed for a solo shot where the proud Vegan posed in nothing but his underwear which was half off his body (once again, see pic here).

“I am a huge fan of Below Deck and a friend of mine was on the show as a guest and on that episode, I saw Bruno in his red, starred swim suit where he has to be a table decoration during a ‘Naked Sushi’ dinner,” Colt owner Jon Rutheford said in an interview. “I had written him on [Instagram] telling him I was a big fan and thought he looked great. We stayed in touch and because Bruno and Jose live in the South of France, so we met up in Paris and decided to do a photo shoot and video with them both. We wanted it to be erotic and intimate…. The rest is history, as they say.”

It’s not like fans of Bruno’s or Below Deck haven’t seen him in next to nothing before. He wore just sushi and nipples during his time on the show which he only appeared on during its 5th season.

Bruno isn’t the first guy in reality television to make the switch to the porn world. Others who have done the same include Big Brother alums Steven Daigle and Will Wikle and former I Love New York contestant Sandro “Rico” Padrone.