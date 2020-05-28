‘Below Deck’ Star Bruno Duarte’s Adult Film Debut Is Here

He’s not the first and he certainly won’t be the last. Bruno Duarte, who once starred on the hit show Below Deck, can officially add porn star to his professional resume.

The gorgeous hunk’s debut movie with Colt Studios, which he filmed with real life boyfriend José Lopes, is already listed as sold out on the legendary company’s website. You can see a preview of their hot action here courtesy of Cocktails & Cocktalk.

“The idea was to produce something personal; to see porn in a totally different way – raw and passionate – not like general porn”, he told C&C in a recent interview. Bruno also has an IDGAF attitude when it comes to the backlash he’s received from some people over his transition from reality to porn. “I don’t care what people say, or think. It’s my life, I love porn, I love sex and I wouldn’t change anything about it. If people don’t like it… don’t watch!”

News of this happening first took place back in February when he showed a preview of their movie on his Instagram. The pic, seen below , is what is used for the actual cover of their film which is appropriately tired Bruno & José.

“I am a huge fan of Below Deck and a friend of mine was on the show as a guest and on that episode, I saw Bruno in his red, starred swim suit where he has to be a table decoration during a ‘Naked Sushi’ dinner,” Colt owner Jon Rutheford said in an interview. “I had written him on [Instagram] telling him I was a big fan and thought he looked great. We stayed in touch and because Bruno and Jose live in the South of France, we met up in Paris and decided to do a photo shoot and video with them both. We wanted it to be erotic and intimate…. The rest is history, as they say.”