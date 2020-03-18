Big Freedia Talks to Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club About New Music, Beyonce, and Drake

Note: Big Freedia is a gay male but identifies with the female pronouns.

In support of her new EP, Louder, Big Freedia stopped New York Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club on Tuesday. During the interview, Freedia discussed how her mom encouraged her to “be the queen that you want to be.”

Freedia also talked about how Beyonce reached out to her to do a rap for “Formation,” the first single from Beyonce’s legendary album, Lemonade and working with Drake on his song, “Nice For What.”

Freedia touched on her beginnings with her music and how her church people supported her and came to her shows. Freedia added, “When you come to a Freedia show, it’s like a revival…I bring all walks of life together through the power of ass now.”

Freedia recently teamed with Kesha on “Raising Hell,” the first single from Kesha’s new album, High Road, and Kesha returned the favor by singing on Freedia’s song “Chasing Rainbows.”

The title track from Freedia’s new EP, Louder, was used for a commercial for Facebook Groups, which Freedia also made an appearance.

Big Freedia’s EP, Louder, is available now on streaming. Tell us what you think of Big Freedia’s new EP in the comments.

Source: Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club YouTube Channel